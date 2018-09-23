15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway United Friends Co-op to launch League Of Ireland Push This Thursday For Hand In Hand

By Sport GBFM
September 23, 2018

Time posted: 6:51 pm

The Launch of The Galway United Marathon Van Push in conjunction with ‘Hand in Hand’ – Galway based childrens cancer charity will take place on Thursday next in McGinns Hop House in Wood Quay. Galway United supporters and friends will be pushing the club kit van for 26 miles 385 yards on Sunday, October 7th from 9:00 am.

John Mulligan spoke to Dominick Walsh of the Galway United Friends Co-op and to Jennifer Carpenter of Hand in Hand about the event and also about the Charity and the work it does.

Full details on how to take part can be found here

