Galway United Drawn At Home To Sligo Rovers In Round Two Of The EA Sports Cup

Galway United have been drawn at home to Sligo Rovers in the second round of the EA SPORTS Cup.

The match will be played at Eamonn Deacy Park on Monday, 2nd April. Kick-off is to be confirmed.

Monday, 2nd April – EA SPORTS Cup First Round

Pool 3 – St. Mochta’s v Drogheda United, 5.30 pm.

Monday, 2nd April – EA SPORTS Cup Second Round

Pool 1 – Limerick v Cobh Ramblers; Waterford/U.C.C. v Cork City.

Pool 2 – Finn Harps v Derry City; Galway United v Sligo Rovers.

Pool 3 – St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk.

Pool 4 – Bohemians/Cabinteely v Athlone Town/U.C.D.; Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town.

Monday, 23rd April – EA SPORTS Cup Second Round

Pool 3 – Bray Wanderers/Shelbourne v St. Mochta’s/Drogheda United.