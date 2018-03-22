15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway United Drawn At Home To Sligo Rovers In Round Two Of The EA Sports Cup

By Sport GBFM
March 22, 2018

Time posted: 11:29 am

Galway United have been drawn at home to Sligo Rovers in the second round of the EA SPORTS Cup.

The match will be played at Eamonn Deacy Park on Monday, 2nd April. Kick-off is to be confirmed.

Monday, 2nd April – EA SPORTS Cup First Round
Pool 3 – St. Mochta’s v Drogheda United, 5.30 pm.

Monday, 2nd April – EA SPORTS Cup Second Round
Pool 1 – Limerick v Cobh Ramblers; Waterford/U.C.C. v Cork City.
Pool 2 – Finn Harps v Derry City; Galway United v Sligo Rovers.
Pool 3 – St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk.
Pool 4 – Bohemians/Cabinteely v Athlone Town/U.C.D.; Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town.

Monday, 23rd April – EA SPORTS Cup Second Round
Pool 3 – Bray Wanderers/Shelbourne v St. Mochta’s/Drogheda United.

print
Sport
GMIT receives national teaching excellence award
March 22, 2018
Galway United Friends Co-op Calls EGM For Next Tuesday
March 22, 2018
Kieran Molloy Wins Again As Ireland And USA Share Spoils
March 22, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

March 22, 2018
GMIT receives national teaching excellence award
March 22, 2018
Funding sought for substantial cleanup of N84 dumping blackspot

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline