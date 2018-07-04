15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway United Drawn Away In First Round Of The Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup

By Sport GBFM
July 4, 2018

Time posted: 1:57 pm

Galway United have been drawn away to North End United of the Wexford League in the first round of the FAI Cup following this afternoon’s draw at the Aviva Stadium. The game scheduled for the weekend of the 12th of August. Defending champions Cork City will face Home Farm while Dundalk have been drawn at home to Cobh Ramblers.

The Draw in Full is

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers

UCD v Pike Rovers

Blarney United v Derry City

Shelbourne v Athlone Town

Newmarket Celtic v Cabinteely

Cockhill Celtic v Limerick

Dundalk v Cobh Ramblers

Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps

Skerries Town v Waterford

Sligo Rovers v Longford Town

Maynooth University Town v Leeds

North End United v Galway United

Home Farm v Cork City

Wexford v Bohemians

Inchicore Athletic v St Patrick’s Athletic

Dublin Bus v CIE Ranch

