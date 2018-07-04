Galway United Drawn Away In First Round Of The Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup

Galway United have been drawn away to North End United of the Wexford League in the first round of the FAI Cup following this afternoon’s draw at the Aviva Stadium. The game scheduled for the weekend of the 12th of August. Defending champions Cork City will face Home Farm while Dundalk have been drawn at home to Cobh Ramblers.
The Draw in Full is
Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers
UCD v Pike Rovers
Blarney United v Derry City
Shelbourne v Athlone Town
Newmarket Celtic v Cabinteely
Cockhill Celtic v Limerick
Dundalk v Cobh Ramblers
Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps
Skerries Town v Waterford
Sligo Rovers v Longford Town
Maynooth University Town v Leeds
North End United v Galway United
Home Farm v Cork City
Wexford v Bohemians
Inchicore Athletic v St Patrick’s Athletic
Dublin Bus v CIE Ranch