Galway United 2018 Backroom Team announced

Shane Keegan has confirmed his first team staff for the upcoming SSE Airtricity League season.

Gary O’Connor will be United’s assistant manager in 2018, having previously operated as a first team coach at the club over the last four seasons.

Former Nenagh AFC underage manager and Republic of Ireland women’s third level coach David Rooney joins as goalkeeping coach.

John Devlin and Emmett Hartigan continue in their respective roles at the club and physiotherapist Ronan Coyle has also arrived at Eamonn Deacy Park via Athlone Town.

Brian McMorrow will head up the physical performance for United players in 2018 and Shane Ryan is the club’s new performance analyst.

