15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Under 21 Hurling Team Named To Face Kilkenny In Leinster Semi-Final

By Sport GBFM
June 18, 2018

Time posted: 10:32 pm

The Galway U21 Hurling team to face Kilkenny in Wednesday evening’s Leinster Semi-Final has been named and shows two changes from the team that beat Offaly last week. Jack Fitzpatrick of Killimordaly and Portumna’s Jack Canning come in for Caelom Mulry and Ronan Murphy. Jack Grealish has been passed fit to start in Midfield.

The Galway Team is

  1. Eanna Murphy
  2. Ian O’Shea
  3. Fintan Burke
  4. Shane Bannon
  5. Jack Fitzpatrick
  6. Mark Hughes
  7. Sean Loftus
  8. Thomas Monaghan
  9. Jack Grealish
  10. Sean Bleahane
  11. Brian Concannon
  12. Cianan Fahy
  13. Evan Niland
  14. Jack Canning
  15. Kevin Cooney

Kilkenny U21 boss DJ Carey has named a strong side for Wednesday night’s crunch Leinster championship semi-final against Galway.

Seniors Martin Keoghan, Richie Leahy, John Donnelly and Bill Sheehan are all named in the Cats’ line-up as they enter the fray in this competition against a Galway side which accounted for Offaly last week with an impressive 15-point victory in Tullamore.

Keoghan starts at centre-back while Richie Leahy is partnered by Edmond Delaney of Conahy Shamrocks at midfield and the full-forward line is made up of Sheenan, Thomastown’s John Donnelly and James Bergin.

The Kilkenny team is….

Liam Dunphy; Michael Cody, Tommy Walsh, Ryan Bergin; Tom Kenny, Martin Keoghan, Shane Murphy; Edmond Delaney, Richie Leahy; Colum Prendiville, Conor Hennessy, Adrian Mullen; Bill Sheehan, John Donnelly, James Bergin

print
Sport
Amplified – Saturday 16th June 2018
Shane Keegan Leaves Galway United By Mutual Consent
June 18, 2018
Galway United Friends Co-operative Members Vote In Favour Of Takeover Offer
June 18, 2018
Shane Keegan Leaves Galway United By Mutual Consent
June 18, 2018
Galway runners to compete against international and national ultra-runners in the Energia 24 hr race

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 18, 2018
Council rules out realignment of N63 Galway to Roscommon road
June 18, 2018
Boil water notice for Kilconnell and Ballyboggan Water Schemes

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline