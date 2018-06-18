Galway Under 21 Hurling Team Named To Face Kilkenny In Leinster Semi-Final

The Galway U21 Hurling team to face Kilkenny in Wednesday evening’s Leinster Semi-Final has been named and shows two changes from the team that beat Offaly last week. Jack Fitzpatrick of Killimordaly and Portumna’s Jack Canning come in for Caelom Mulry and Ronan Murphy. Jack Grealish has been passed fit to start in Midfield.

The Galway Team is

Eanna Murphy Ian O’Shea Fintan Burke Shane Bannon Jack Fitzpatrick Mark Hughes Sean Loftus Thomas Monaghan Jack Grealish Sean Bleahane Brian Concannon Cianan Fahy Evan Niland Jack Canning Kevin Cooney

Kilkenny U21 boss DJ Carey has named a strong side for Wednesday night’s crunch Leinster championship semi-final against Galway.

Seniors Martin Keoghan, Richie Leahy, John Donnelly and Bill Sheehan are all named in the Cats’ line-up as they enter the fray in this competition against a Galway side which accounted for Offaly last week with an impressive 15-point victory in Tullamore.

Keoghan starts at centre-back while Richie Leahy is partnered by Edmond Delaney of Conahy Shamrocks at midfield and the full-forward line is made up of Sheenan, Thomastown’s John Donnelly and James Bergin.

The Kilkenny team is….

Liam Dunphy; Michael Cody, Tommy Walsh, Ryan Bergin; Tom Kenny, Martin Keoghan, Shane Murphy; Edmond Delaney, Richie Leahy; Colum Prendiville, Conor Hennessy, Adrian Mullen; Bill Sheehan, John Donnelly, James Bergin