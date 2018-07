Galway Under 21 Hurling Team Named For Leinster Final

The Galway Under 21 team to play Wexford in Wednesday evening’s Leinster final has been named.

There is one change to the side from that which beat Kilkenny in the semi-final with Cian Salmon replacing Jack Canning.

The team is captained by Fintan Burke.

The team in full is:

1. Eanna Murphy ( Tommy Larkins)

2. Ian O’Shea (Athenry)

3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)

4. Shane Bannon ( Clarinbridge)

5. Fintan Burke ( St.Thomas’)

6. Mark Hughes ( Liam Mellows)

7. Jack Grealish (Gort)

8. Thomas Monaghan ( Craughwell)

9. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

10. Brian Concannon ( Killimordaly)

11. Cian Salmon (Clarinbridge)

12. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

13. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

14. Sean Bleahene (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

15. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)