Galway Under 14,15 and 16 Hurling Teams In Action This Weekend

This Saturday, August 25, the Galway U14, U15 & U16 Hurling Teams go into action in their respective Tournaments.

The U14 Teams travel to Waterford where they play in the annual Tony Forrestal and Sonny Walsh Tournaments.

The Galway U15s play in the Arrabawn Tournament with their first game in Dundrum on Saturday morning.

The Galway U16 Team plays in the Eugene Carey Tournament in Mallow and has a number of the Galway Minor panel from last Sunday available to them.

U14 Tony Forrestal/Sonny Walsh Tournament

Saturday 25th August

Venue: Mount Sion

Division 1

Group 1

Kilkenny

Tipperary

Waterford

Group 2

Dublin

Clare

Galway

FIXTURES

10.00 Kilkenny v Tipperary

10.50 Dublin v Clare

11.40 Kilkenny v Waterford

12.30 Dublin v Galway

13.20 Waterford v Tipperary

14.10 Clare v Galway

15.50 Div 1 Semi Final

Winner Group 1 v Winners Group 2

Venue: St Saviours

Division 1

Group 3

Limerick

Cork

Laois

Wexford

FIXTURES

10.00 Limerick v Cork

10.50 Laois v Wexford

13.00 Limerick v Laois

13.50 Cork v Wexford

15.00 Limerick v Wexford

15.50 Cork v Laois

Top Team straight to the Final

Venue: De La Salle, Gracedieu

Division 2

Group 1

Wexford

Waterford

Clare

Group 2

Cork

Kerry

Galway

FIXTURES

10.00 Wexford v Waterford

10.50 Cork v Kerry

11.40 Wexford v Clare

12.30 Cork v Galway

13.20 Clare v Waterford

14.10 Kerry v Galway

15.40 Div 2 Semi Final

Winners Group 1 v Winners Group 2

U15 Arrabawn Tournament

Arrabawn Cup

Semi Final

Clare v Cork – Sean Treacy Park Tipp Town 12 Noon

Semi Final

Tipperary v Galway – Cappawhite 12 Noon

Play off for 3rd/4th

Cappawhite 2.15pm

Final

Semi Final Winners – Leahy Park Cashel 5pm

U16 County Eugene Carey Tournament (Mallow GAA Complex)

25th August 2018

Group 1

Cork

Dublin

Clare

Group 2

Galway

Limerick

Laois

FIXTURES

11am

Cork v Clare

Galway v Limerick

12.15pm

Cork v Dublin

Galway v Laois

1.30pm

Clare v Dublin

Limerick v Laois

2:45pm

Winner Gp1 v Runner Up Grp 2

Winner Grp 2 v Runner Up grp 1

4pm – Finals

Rules

2 x Groups of 3 teams

Each Group game is 40 minutes (2×20 minute halves)

Semi Final and final 30 minutes (2×15 minute halves)

Top 2 teams in each group qualify for semi finals

Semi Finals

Winner Vs Runner Up in each group

If teams tie on points in group phase winners will be determined by least scores conceded, then total scored vs total conceded, then number of points scored.