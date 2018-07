There are no changes to the Galway Senior Hurling to take on Kilkenny in the Leinster Hurling Final replay on Sunday at Semple Stadium in Thurles. 3pm.

Team v Kilkenny

1 James Skehill

2 Adrian Tuohy

3 Daithi Burke

4 John Hanbury



5 Padraig Mannion

6 Gearoid McInerney

7 Aidan Harte



8 Johnny Coen

9 David Burke



10 Joseph Cooney

11 Joe Canning

12 Niall Burke



13 Conor Whelan

14 Conor Cooney

15 Cathal Mannion



Game is live on Galway Bay FM