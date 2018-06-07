Galway U20 team preparing for Roscommon test

The Galway U20 footballers take on Roscommon this Saturday at 4pm in Tuam Stadium in the semi finals of this year’s inaugural competition, which has seen the age group changed from the U21 format which had been in place since 1964. The Galway squad are back-boned by 12 players who saw action in the All Ireland Minor final defeat to Kerry 2 years ago, having beaten Roscommon (3-11 to 1-7) and Mayo (1-9 to 0-6) to win the Connacht Minor Championship that year. The Galway U-20 football manager is Gerry Fahy and he has a backroom team of Val Daly (Mountbellew Moylough), Tomas Mannion (Monivea Abbey), Ciaran O’Fathartha (An Cheathru Rua), Declan Burke (Salthill Knocknacarra) and Micheal Molloy (Glenamaddy). The management have had to plan without Salthill Knocknacarra duo Evan Murphy (hamstring) & John Maher (travelling to the USA), while Barna’s Ernán McDonagh is also absent, due to a cruciate ligament injury.
Galway U20 team v Roscommon:
- Oran Burke (Corofin)
- Sean Fitzgerald (Barna)
- Sean Mulkerrins (Oileain Arainn)
- Conor Campbell (Claregalway)
- Jack Glynn (Claregalway)
- Ryan Forde (Annaghdown)
- Colin Murray (Mountbellew Moylough)
- Cein Darcy (Caherlistrane – joint Captain))
- John Daly (Mountbellew Moylough)
- Darragh Silke (Corofin)
- Lorcan Molloy (Menlough)
- Finian O’Laoi (An Spideal)
- Rob Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra)
- Liam Costello (Milltown)
- Dessie Conneely (Moycullen – joint Captain)
The 2018 Galway U-20 Football panel of 32 players:
Darragh Silke, Conor Newell, Oran Burke, Ross Mahon (Corofin)
Conor Campbell, Jack Glynn, Barry Callinan, Barry Goldrick (Claregalway)
Colin Murray, John Daly, Sean Miland, Billy Mannion (Mountbellew Moylough)
Jack Kirrane, Liam Costello (Milltown)
Eoin McFadden, Robert Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra)
Kieran Dowd, Lorcan Molloy (Menlough)
Cormac Haslam (Glenamaddy)
Mike Lyons (Ballinasloe)
Sean Fitzgerald (Barna)
Brendan Mashengele (Tuam Stars)
Ryan Forde (Annaghdown)
Liam Boyle (Kilkerrin Clonberne)
Fionnán Garvey (Monivea Abbey)
Seán Mulkerrin (Oileain Arainn)
Céin D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)
Matthias Barrett (Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór)
Matthew Treacy (Athenry)
Finnian Ó Laoí (An Spidéal)
Rory Cunningham (St Brendans)
Dessie Conneely (Moycullen)