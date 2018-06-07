Galway U20 team preparing for Roscommon test

The Galway U20 footballers take on Roscommon this Saturday at 4pm in Tuam Stadium in the semi finals of this year’s inaugural competition, which has seen the age group changed from the U21 format which had been in place since 1964. The Galway squad are back-boned by 12 players who saw action in the All Ireland Minor final defeat to Kerry 2 years ago, having beaten Roscommon (3-11 to 1-7) and Mayo (1-9 to 0-6) to win the Connacht Minor Championship that year. The Galway U-20 football manager is Gerry Fahy and he has a backroom team of Val Daly (Mountbellew Moylough), Tomas Mannion (Monivea Abbey), Ciaran O’Fathartha (An Cheathru Rua), Declan Burke (Salthill Knocknacarra) and Micheal Molloy (Glenamaddy). The management have had to plan without Salthill Knocknacarra duo Evan Murphy (hamstring) & John Maher (travelling to the USA), while Barna’s Ernán McDonagh is also absent, due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Galway U20 team v Roscommon: