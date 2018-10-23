15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway U20 GAA manager nominations

By Sport GBFM
October 23, 2018

Time posted: 1:31 pm

The Galway County Board has released the nominations for the positions of Under 20 Hurling and Football Managers and Minor (U17) Hurling Manager. There is only one nomination for the position of Minor Hurling Manager in Brian Hanley from Athenry, who was manager of the Galway U16s this year.

There are two nominations for the position of U20 Hurling Manager, Tony Ward of Sarsfields who was in charge for the past 2 seasons and Jeffrey Lynskey of Liam Mellows who led Galway to 3 All ireland minor titles in his 4 years in charge.

There are six nominations for the position of U20 Football manager – Lloyd Kelly from Ballinasloe, Kieran Collins from Kilconly, Padraig Joyce from Killererin, Kevin Johnson from Salthill/Knocknacarra, Val Daly from Mountbellew/Moylough and Stephen Joyce from An Fhairce-Clonbur.

There will be huge interest in the nomination of Padraig Joyce as he seeks to make his first foray into inter-county management, while former minor manager Stephen Joyce and former senior boss Val Daly, who was part of Gerry Fahy’s backroom team for the past 2 years, are also nominated.

Sport
October 23, 2018
