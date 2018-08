Galway’s Under 16 Camogie A And B Teams booked their places in All-Ireland Finals in Coralstown-Kinnegad with both teams beating Dublin in their Semi-Finals.

The B team beat Dublin by 4-13 to 0-7 while the A Team beat Dublin by 3-15 to 0-7.

John Mulligan spoke to both managers during Sunday Sport

He first spoke to B Manager Mike Butler

John then spoke to A Manager Gerry Dolan

Galway will play Cork in both finals on the 26th of August.