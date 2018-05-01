Galway trolley figures at highest level in 12 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Trolley figures at UHG and Portiuncula Hospital are at their highest level in 12 years.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Association’s latest report provides the trolley figures for April from 2006 to this year.

They reveal that at UHG, 576 patients spent time on a trolley last month, the highest figure recorded over the past 12 years.

135 patients waited on trolleys this April at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally, 9335 admitted patients waited on a trolley last month – far surpassing the April figure for any of the 12 years previous.