Galway Tribesmen Continue Winning Streak

Galway Tribesmen 42 Waterford Vikings 34

The Galway Tribesmen Rugby League team continued their winning streak when they overcame the Waterford Vikings in a tough, thrilling contest at Dungarvan RFC last Saturday.

The first period of the game was a fairly even contest as both teams tested each other’s defences. The Tribesmen were awarded an early penalty for holding down in the tackle and took advantage of the resulting good field position. A slick handling move showed promise but they were eventually let down by a knock on 10 metres out from the Vikings line.

The game was 15 minutes old before the deadlock was broken when the Vikings registered their first try after some clever play down the left flank, however, the Tribesmen retaliated minutes later when Shane Faulkner scored his first try. Both teams showed great attacking enterprise and it wasn’t long before the Vikings has doubled their score when their winger sneaked over in the corner. Alan McMahon added the conversation which put the scores at 10-4 to the Vikings. Another penalty for the Tribesmen for a high tackle put them once again in the Vikings danger zone and some clever foot work from Conor Loughrey allowed him to cross the line for four points. However, the tit for tat scoring continued and the Vikings hit back with a couple whilst Dave Roland scored a converted try for the Tribesmen which put the score at 20-14 to the Waterford men and this is how the 1st half finished.

The second half was only 2 minutes old when Faulkner registered his 2nd try and when Loughrey added the conversion the sides were now level. Faulkner added to his tally on the 50-minute mark to register his hat trick and with the two points added, the Tribesmen were ahead for the first time with the scores at 26-20. However, the Vikings were not about to roll over and they hit back moments later to add four points to their score. The Galway men were not going to give up their lead that easily though and after a couple of clever plays near the Vikings try line, the veteran prop forward Andrew Atonio crashed over from close range to add another try.

With the scores at 32 -24, both team continued to look for openings with Matt Brown and Conor Loughrey marshaling the Tribesmen and Alan McMahon doing likewise for the Vikings. The Vikings added another try which left a four-point gap and set up a nail biting finale. The Tribesmen were desperately trying to close out the game and they managed to add a further two tries from debutant Dan Carr and a 4th try from Faulkner. McMahon for the Vikings had the last say though and he added another try for the home team in the final minute which put the scores at 42-34 and this was how the game finished.

After the tough away trip, the Tribesmen now face the biggest challenge of the year so far when they host the current All Ireland champions, Longhorns RL, in what promises to be a tough combative, highly entertaining game at NUIG Dangan Sportsground next Saturday, 9th June at 2pm.