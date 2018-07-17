Galway Travellers call for review of accommodation standards in peer led survey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Traveller community is calling for a review of accommodation standards across the city and county.

The group has carried out a peer-led survey which documents widespread dangerous conditions at 16 Traveller sites in Galway.

The project which is carried out in collaboration with Galway Traveller Movement argues overcrowding and homelessness are now at crisis point.

The report will be formally launched this Friday (20/7) at the Irish Centre for Human Rights at NUI Galway.

