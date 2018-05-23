15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Galway to host national social media conference

By GBFM News
May 23, 2018

Time posted: 12:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is to host a national social media conference tomorrow.

The Eighth National Social Marketing Conference, ‘Co-Creating Change’, will bring together leaders and experts from Canada, Australia, Europe and Ireland.

The conference will explore how empowered citizens and communities can co-create and foster sustainable behavior change.

It’ll also feature cutting-edge talks from around the world on insights into improving behavioural change effectiveness, and how social marketing uses tools in co-creating sustainable behaviour change.

The event takes place at NUI Galway’s Aula Maxima tomorrow.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday May 23rd 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
May 23, 2018
Polls open tomorrow for Galway’s island voters
May 23, 2018
Major IT conference gets underway in city tomorrow
May 23, 2018
Forum member argues Saolta Group CEO’s position is untenable over Portiuncula maternity review

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 23, 2018
Kilbeacanty Sevens This June Bank Holiday Weekend
May 23, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK