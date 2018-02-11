Galway Three from Three in the Allianz National Football League

Galway’s Senior Footballers are three from three in the Allianz National Football league after beating Mayo in Pearse Stadium by 1-13 to 0-11.

The Galway goal came from Barry McHugh in a game that saw two Mayo players and one Galway player sent off in a bad tempered final five minutes.

Galway have a week off until the 25th of February when they travel to Austin Stack Park to face Kerry.

Match Report from Ollie Turner

After the game, Kevin Dwyer spoke to Galway manager Kevin Walsh

Kevin also spoke to Galway Captain Damien Comer

Finally, Galway Bay FM Man Of The Match Eamon Brannigan spoke to Kevin

Galway: Ruairi Lavelle; Declan Kyne, Sean Andy O Ceallaigh , Eoghan Kerin; Cathal Sweeney, Gareth Bradshaw, Sean Kelly; Paul Conroy (0-2), Peter Cooke; Johnny Heaney (0-1), Shane Walsh (0-2, 1f), Eamon Brannigan (0-3); Barry McHugh (1-3, 2f), Damien Comer (0-2), Barry McHugh.

Subs: Sean Armstrong for P Sweeney, Tom Flynn for Cooke, A Varley for McHugh, G O’Donnell for Kelly, C D’Arcy for Comer, Johnny Duane for Bradshaw.

Mayo: David Clarke; Ger Cafferkey, Caolan Crowe, Eoin O’Donoghue (0-1); Colm Boyle (0-1), Paddy Durcan (0-1), Stephen Coen; Jason Gibbons, Aidan O’Shea; Jason Doherty (0-1, 1f), Michael Hall, Diarmuid O’Connor (0-1); Conor Loftus, Cillian O’Connor (0-5, 5f), Kevin McLoughlin (0-1).

Subs: Ger McDonagh for Crowe, Donal Newcombe for Cafferkey, Adam Gallagher for Loftus, Fergal Boland for McLoughlin, James Stretton for Boyle, Shane Nally for Durcan.

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow).