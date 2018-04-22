15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Galway Teams Wins Six Titles At Community Games Connacht Finals

By Sport GBFM
April 22, 2018

Time posted: 11:38 am

A great day of sport and competition took place on Saturday when over eighty teams from the five Counties of Connaught took part in the Aldi Community Games Finals hosted by Leitrim in twenty three team events.

Galway Community Games wish to thank the Connaught Council of Community Games and the Leitrim Community Games Committee for hosting the event.  Thanks also to all the officials, the governing bodies, schools community centre etc who allowed Community Games organize the various events in their facilities.

We especially congratulate all the children from Galway who took part and we offer best wishes to the winners who will now go forward to represent the Province at the Aldi Community Games Final in University of Limerick on the weekend of 25th to 27th May 2018.

It was again a grand slam for Galway in the Basketball with Oranmore Maree winning all 5 Competitions, Dunmore/Garrafrauns /Kiltevna winning Gold and Silver in the U/13 and U/16Chess, Claregalway/Lackagh won gold in the U/10 Indoor soccer after AET while Annaghdown won the silver medals in the girls U13 Indoor Soccer. A big congrats to all

Check into Galway Community Games Facebook page and Connaught Community Games Facebook to see photos from the Connaught Finals.

2018 Galway Results from Aldi Community Games Connaught Finals hosted by Leitrim.

Winners

U/11 Mixed Basketball

Oranmore/Maree 15 Castlerea 10

 

U/13 Boys Basketball

Oranmore/Maree 33 Ballina 15

 

U/13 Girls Basketball

Oranmore/Maree 23  Scramogue 6

 

U/16 Boys Basketball

Oranmore/Maree 63 Drumcliffe 19

 

U/16 Girls Basketball

Oranmore/Maree 45 Boyle 18

 

U/13 Chess

Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna Galway 5 Kilteevan 0

 

U/16 Chess

Manorhamilton 2 ½ Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna 1 ½

 

U/10 Boys Indoor Soccer

Claregalway Lackagh 1 Aughanagh Sligo 1 AET

Claregalway Lackagh won 3 – 2 on Penalties

 

U/10 Girls Indoor Soccer

Strokestown 2 Annaghdown 0

print
Sport
Corofin’s Liam Silke is AIB Club Footballer Of The Year
Road closures in place in Connemara as thousands take part in marathon event
April 22, 2018
Corofin’s Liam Silke is AIB Club Footballer Of The Year
April 20, 2018
Rowing Ireland Heavyweight Development Programme and Castleconnell Boat Club to Benefit from The Ireland Funds Donation
April 20, 2018
Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championships Resumes This Weekend

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

April 22, 2018
City meeting to discuss increase in crime and antisocial behavior
April 22, 2018
City to host major global forum on food tourism and culture

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline