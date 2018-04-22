Galway Teams Wins Six Titles At Community Games Connacht Finals

A great day of sport and competition took place on Saturday when over eighty teams from the five Counties of Connaught took part in the Aldi Community Games Finals hosted by Leitrim in twenty three team events.

Galway Community Games wish to thank the Connaught Council of Community Games and the Leitrim Community Games Committee for hosting the event. Thanks also to all the officials, the governing bodies, schools community centre etc who allowed Community Games organize the various events in their facilities.

We especially congratulate all the children from Galway who took part and we offer best wishes to the winners who will now go forward to represent the Province at the Aldi Community Games Final in University of Limerick on the weekend of 25th to 27th May 2018.

It was again a grand slam for Galway in the Basketball with Oranmore Maree winning all 5 Competitions, Dunmore/Garrafrauns /Kiltevna winning Gold and Silver in the U/13 and U/16Chess, Claregalway/Lackagh won gold in the U/10 Indoor soccer after AET while Annaghdown won the silver medals in the girls U13 Indoor Soccer. A big congrats to all

Check into Galway Community Games Facebook page and Connaught Community Games Facebook to see photos from the Connaught Finals.

2018 Galway Results from Aldi Community Games Connaught Finals hosted by Leitrim.

Winners

U/11 Mixed Basketball

Oranmore/Maree 15 Castlerea 10

U/13 Boys Basketball

Oranmore/Maree 33 Ballina 15

U/13 Girls Basketball

Oranmore/Maree 23 Scramogue 6

U/16 Boys Basketball

Oranmore/Maree 63 Drumcliffe 19

U/16 Girls Basketball

Oranmore/Maree 45 Boyle 18

U/13 Chess

Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna Galway 5 Kilteevan 0

U/16 Chess

Manorhamilton 2 ½ Dunmore/Garrafrauns/Kiltevna 1 ½

U/10 Boys Indoor Soccer

Claregalway Lackagh 1 Aughanagh Sligo 1 AET

Claregalway Lackagh won 3 – 2 on Penalties

U/10 Girls Indoor Soccer

Strokestown 2 Annaghdown 0