Galway team to play Wexford announced

By Sport GBFM
June 1, 2018

Time posted: 10:11 pm

The Galway team to play Wexford in Saturday’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship game has been named. The team is unchanged from the 15 that started against Kilkenny last Sunday. Daithi Burke and Gearoid McInerney again man the central defensive berths, with David Burke and Johnny Coen continuing at midfield. Up front Joe Canning and Conor Cooney lead the attack from 11 & 14 respectively. There are 13 of the team that started the All Ireland Final. The game is live on Galway Bay FM at 5.00pm

1 James Skehill

2 Adrian Tuohy

3 Daithi Burke

4 John Hanbury

5 Padraig Mannion

6 Gearoid McInerney

7 Aidan Harte

8 Johnny Coen

9 David Burke Capt

10 Cathal Mannion

11 Joe Canning

12 Joseph Cooney

13 Conor Whelan

14 Conor Cooney

15 Brian Concannon

