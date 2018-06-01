Galway team to play Wexford announced

The Galway team to play Wexford in Saturday’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship game has been named. The team is unchanged from the 15 that started against Kilkenny last Sunday. Daithi Burke and Gearoid McInerney again man the central defensive berths, with David Burke and Johnny Coen continuing at midfield. Up front Joe Canning and Conor Cooney lead the attack from 11 & 14 respectively. There are 13 of the team that started the All Ireland Final. The game is live on Galway Bay FM at 5.00pm
1 James Skehill
2 Adrian Tuohy
3 Daithi Burke
4 John Hanbury
5 Padraig Mannion
6 Gearoid McInerney
7 Aidan Harte
8 Johnny Coen
9 David Burke Capt
10 Cathal Mannion
11 Joe Canning
12 Joseph Cooney
13 Conor Whelan
14 Conor Cooney
15 Brian Concannon