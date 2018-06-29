GALWAY TEAM TO PLAY KILKENNY ANNOUNCED

Michael Donoghue has made 3 Changes to the Galway Senior hurling team to play Kilkenny in Sunday’s Leinster Hurling Final (4.00pm).

Paul Killeen, Sean Loftus and Jason Flynn are the players to lose out as Adrian Tuohy, Johnny Coen and Joe Canning return to the starting 15.

Johnny Glynn is on the bench.

Team v Kilkenny

1 James Skehill

2 Adrian Tuohy

3 Daithi Burke

4 John Hanbury

5 Padraig Mannion

6 Gearoid McInerney

7 Aidan Harte

8 Johnny Coen

9 David Burke

10 Joseph Cooney

11 Joe Canning

12 Niall Burke

13 Conor Whelan

14 Conor Cooney

15 Cathal Mannion

Game is live on Galway Bay FM