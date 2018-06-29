15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

GALWAY TEAM TO PLAY KILKENNY ANNOUNCED

By Sport GBFM
June 29, 2018

Time posted: 9:18 pm

Michael Donoghue has made 3 Changes to the Galway Senior hurling team to play Kilkenny in Sunday’s Leinster Hurling Final (4.00pm).

Paul Killeen, Sean Loftus and Jason Flynn are the players to lose out as Adrian Tuohy, Johnny Coen and Joe Canning return to the starting 15.

Johnny Glynn is on the bench.

Team v Kilkenny

1 James Skehill

2 Adrian Tuohy
3 Daithi Burke
4 John Hanbury

5 Padraig Mannion
6 Gearoid McInerney
7 Aidan Harte

8 Johnny Coen
9 David Burke

10 Joseph Cooney
11 Joe Canning
12 Niall Burke

13 Conor Whelan
14 Conor Cooney
15 Cathal Mannion

Game is live on Galway Bay FM

