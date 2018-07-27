Galway team to play Clare has been announced

The Galway Team to play Clare in Saturday’s All Ireland Senior Hurling Semi Final (5.00pm) has been named.

There is one change from the Leinster Final replay win over Kilkenny with Conor Cooney coming back in for Niall Burke in attack. Cooney returns at full forward with Johnny Glynn moving to wing forward. The game will be live on Gbfm, and the team in full is:

1 James Skehill

2 Adrian Tuohy

3 Daithi Burke

4 John Hanbury

5 Padraic Mannion

6 Gearoid McInerney

7 Aidan Harte

8 Johnny Coen

9 David Burke (Capt.)

10 Joseph Cooney

11 Joe Canning

12 Jonathon Glynn

13 Conor Whelan

14 Conor Cooney

15 Cathal Mannion

Throw-in at Croke Park tomorrow is at 5pm. And is Live on Galway Bay FM