Galway Team Named To Face Kilkenny

By Sport GBFM
May 26, 2018

Time posted: 1:56 pm

The Galway Team to face Kilkenny tomorrow in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship shows no changes from the team that beat Offaly in the opening round two weeks ago. James Skehill retains his place in goal while Brian Concannon of Killimordaly, who shot 2-1 on his debut, starts again. There are 13 of the team that started the All Ireland Final.

Tomorrow is the first time ever that Galway has had a home game in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship and is also the first time since 2011 when Galway beat Clare in the Qualifiers that there is an All-Ireland Senior hurling Championship game in Pearse Stadium.

The Galway Team is…

1 James Skehill

2 Adrian Tuohy

3 Daithi Burke

4 John Hanbury

5 Padraig Mannion

6 Gearoid McInerney

7 Aidan Harte

8 Johnny Coen

9 David Burke Capt

10 Cathal Mannion

11 Joe Canning

12 Joseph Cooney

13 Conor Whelan

14 Conor Cooney

15 Brian Concannon

