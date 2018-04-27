Galway TDs branded ‘disgraceful’ over opposition to road traffic bill

Galway Bay fm newsroom -Two Galway TD’s are being described as ‘disgraceful and self serving’ by the chair of the Road Safety Authority.

It’s after Galway East Deputy Sean Canney and Galway-Roscommon Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice recently opposed the Government’s Road Traffic Bill in the Dáil

The Road Traffic Bill seeks to introduce mandatory bans for first time drink-driving offences if a motorist has a blood alcohol level of more than 50mg per 100ml.

