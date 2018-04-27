Galway TDs up the ante over pensions for Community Employment Scheme supervisors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says it’s time for Fianna Fail to put ‘the gun to the head’ of the Government over a long-running issue over pensions for Community Employment scheme supervisors.

It’s as a number of Galway TDs have supported a motion in the Dáil calling on the Government to immediately address the issue.

Fianna Fail has brought forward a motion in the Dáil calling on the Minister for Public Expenditure to address the situation as a matter of urgency.

It says despite a Labour Court ruling almost a decade ago, the Government has still not addressed the issue of occupational pensions for CE scheme supervisors.

It was vocally supported in the chamber by Galway Deputies Anne Rabbitte, Eamon O’ Cuiv, Catherine Connnolly, Noel Grealish and Michael Fitzmaurice.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said the long-running situation should be a red-line issue for Fianna Fail to ensure it gets sorted once and for all.

Deputy Catherine Connolly took exception to the fact that the issue of potential costs was raised by the Government.

Deputy Noel Grealish feels the work carried out by CE supervisors is largely unappreciated – sometimes even in their own communities.

While Deputy Anne Rabbitte pointed out that supervisors are not paid high wages considering the work they carry out and Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae said the Government is simply asleep at the wheel.