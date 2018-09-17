15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD urges re-establishment of Commemorations group

By GBFM News
September 17, 2018

12:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West T.D has called on the Minister for Heritage to urgently re-establish the All Party Group on Commemorations.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív says the commemoration of the first Dáil is to take place in January and Minister Josepha Madigan has failed to bring the group back together in time.

The inter-party group was set up to advise on the type of events that should take place for the decade of commemorations which spans from 2012 to 2022.

After the 1916 commemoration in 2016 however, the group disassembled.

Deputy Ó Cuív says the years ahead are crucially important milestones and it’s vital the inter-party group is reconvened immediately, tune in at 1 to hear more…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
