Galway TD urges appeals board to reconsider oral hearing over Westwood development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is urging An Bord Pleanala to reconsider its decision to refuse an oral hearing over the proposed development of student accommodation at the site of the Westwood Hotel in the city.

The hotel in Dangan has been purchased by the Ziggurat Student Investment Fund – which plans to replace the hotel with high-end student accommodation, offering 400 spaces.

Galway West TD Noel Grealish says an oral hearing must be held to give local residents an opportunity to have their say.

Deputy Grealish says he has written to the Bord’s chairperson requesting that an oral hearing be reconsidered.

He says the proposed demolition of the Westwood Hotel will deprive the area’s aging population of a social amenity.

Deputy Grealish claims the proposed plans would also cause parking issues for those in the area, you can hear more from him on FYI Galway from 5…