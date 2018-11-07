15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD to represent Ireland at Westminster communications committee

By GBFM News
November 7, 2018

Time posted: 5:37 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton is to represent Ireland at an international communications committee meeting in Westminster later this month (27/11).

It’s to be attended by several countries including Ireland, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Canada.

The gathering aims to examine digital policy, including disinformation and the governance of the internet.

The international grand committee will meet on November 27th.

Deputy Naughton who is Chair of the Oireachtas Communications Committee says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has declined an invitation to attend.

It comes as the boss of Facebook has also turned down another request to give evidence to MPs in the UK investigating fake news.

British politicians offered to hold a joint meeting with their counterparts from Canada – but Mark Zuckerberg’s still said no.

Facebook says it’s not possible for him to appear before all parliaments.

Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton says social media platforms such as Facebook have to be held to account and senior leaders need to provide reassurance.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
SOCIAL NETWORK