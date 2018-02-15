15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Galway TD slams Portiuncula Hospital nerve clinic waiting list

By GBFM News
February 15, 2018

Time posted: 3:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 230 people are on a waiting list for the nerve conduction clinic in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The figure has been released to Galway Roscommon TD, Eugene Murphy.

Deputy Murphy says many of these people are in chronic debilitating pain, and have been for a considerable length of time.

Over a quarter of those on the waiting list have been waiting for six to nine months while 20 patients have been waiting between one year and 15 months.

Deputy Murphy says waits of this length are not acceptable.

