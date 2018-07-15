15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Roundup

Galway TD slams delays in contract signing for National Broadband Plan

July 15, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the Communications Minister to clarify when a contract for the National Broadband Plan will be signed.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says there is only one company – Enet – left in the running after Eir pulled out of the process earlier this year.

He says repeat delays have a serious impact on hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in rural Ireland who are waiting for connection to the network.

July 15, 2018
