Galway TD slams delays in contract signing for National Broadband Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the Communications Minister to clarify when a contract for the National Broadband Plan will be signed.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says there is only one company – Enet – left in the running after Eir pulled out of the process earlier this year.

He says repeat delays have a serious impact on hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in rural Ireland who are waiting for connection to the network.

