Galway TD slams delay in publishing Island healthcare review

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has called on the HSE to explain the delay in publishing the Island healthcare review which he argues was completed since early last year.

The review committee was formed in 2015 in order to identify and recommend improvements to Island based healthcare across the country including the Aran Islands.

It’s understood recommendations include the formation of a steering committee.

Galway West TD Eamon Ó Cuív says the three thousand people who live on the offshore islands deserve good health services and the report recommendations need to be published speedily.

