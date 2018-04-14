Galway TD says government on track to break commitment on decentralisation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says the government is on course to break a decentralisation commitment made in the National Development Plan.

Fianna Fáil TD for Galway West, Eamon O’Cuív, says the government has promised that any new agency set up under Project Ireland 2040 would be headquartered outside Dublin.

However, he says Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy avoided the question when asked about the location of the new National Regeneration and Development Agency.

Deputy O Cuív says it appears that the government’s ignoring the promises made in the Ireland 2040 plan.