15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sport with Garry Kelly

Sport with Garry Kelly

Galway TD says government on track to break commitment on decentralisation

By GBFM News
April 14, 2018

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says the government is on course to break a decentralisation commitment made in the National Development Plan.

Fianna Fáil TD for Galway West, Eamon O’Cuív, says the government has promised that any new agency set up under Project Ireland 2040 would be headquartered outside Dublin.

However, he says Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy avoided the question when asked about the location of the new National Regeneration and Development Agency.

Deputy O Cuív says it appears that the government’s ignoring the promises made in the Ireland 2040 plan.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway farmers being charged four times normal price for fodder
April 14, 2018
Galway farmers being charged four times normal price for fodder
April 14, 2018
Appeal lodged against new bookies at Tuam town square
April 14, 2018
Galway anti war group to host Syria peace event

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 13, 2018
Colaiste Bhaile Chlair and Glenamaddy CS Prepare For All-Ireland Finals
April 13, 2018
NATIONAL ROAD SERIES PREVIEW ROUND 2 – Donal Crowley Memorial Road Race
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK