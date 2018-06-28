15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Galway TD says county has lowest availability of office space nationwide

By GBFM News
June 28, 2018

Time posted: 12:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A chronic lack of office space is strangling investment across Galway and jobs are in serious danger of being lost to other regions.

Deputy Hildegarde Naughton says Galway has the lowest supply of available office space in the entire country – with a vacancy rate of less than 6%.

She believes both local and foreign businesses will soon be forced to look elsewhere to invest – and Galway’s economy could suffer the effects for decades.

Galway West Fine Gael Deputy Naughton says more physical space for businesses to start-up and expand is urgently needed.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
18 things you didn’t know about the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
June 28, 2018
€750k funding announced for Galway arts groups
June 28, 2018
County officials quizzed over lack of use of new trucks in fleet
June 28, 2018
20 Galway investigations underway by Criminal Assets Bureau

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 28, 2018
18 things you didn’t know about the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open
June 28, 2018
Rowing Ireland announce teams for Coupe de la Jeunesse
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK