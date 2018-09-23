Galway TD says CLÁR programme lacks imagination and creativity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway T.D has accused the Minister for Rural and Community Development of lacking imagination and creativity in developing the CLÁR programme.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív says it has turned into a weak programme with poor financing and is hardly recognisable from the CLÁR programmes in the past.

The CLÁR programme provides funding for small scale projects in rural areas that have suffered from depopulation.

According to Deputy Ó Cuív, the programme was allocated 5-million euro in funding this year yet no new schemes have been rolled out.