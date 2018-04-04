15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Galway TD says Agriculture Minister on ‘back foot’ as fodder crisis continues

By GBFM News
April 4, 2018

Time posted: 5:59 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is accusing the Agriculture Minister of ‘being on the back foot’ as the fodder crisis intensifies nationwide.

It’s as the Department of Agriculture says fodder will need to be imported again after the recent bad weather.

Minister Michael Creed says officials will develop a scheme to support this importation after meeting with the main co-ops this afternoon.

Some farmers say they are at breaking point – while there are reports of some animals starving in parts of the country.

Fianna Fail Deputy Eugene Murphy says the Minister has failed to grasp the gravity of the situation and must step up to the mark and take more concrete action.

Meanwhile, IFA President Joe Healy says Minister Creeds acknowledgement of the extent of the crisis is ‘too little, too late’.

The organisation is calling for an immediate meeting with the Minister to discuss the implementation of a range of further measures to alleviate the crisis.

The Agriculture Minister says the importation of fodder supplies should begin as soon as tomorrow.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Survey to be carried out on future of St Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe
April 4, 2018
Survey to be carried out on future of St Brigid’s Hospital in Ballinasloe
April 4, 2018
President Higgins to sign pardon for Mám Trasna murder accused in the next hour
April 4, 2018
Gort primary school principal becomes president of national teachers’ organisation

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 4, 2018
Lidl Ladies National Football League Round 5 Re-fixtures – 7/8 April 2018
April 4, 2018
Hurlers Success Sees Increase In Participants In City Easter Camps
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK