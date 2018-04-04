Galway TD says Agriculture Minister on ‘back foot’ as fodder crisis continues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is accusing the Agriculture Minister of ‘being on the back foot’ as the fodder crisis intensifies nationwide.

It’s as the Department of Agriculture says fodder will need to be imported again after the recent bad weather.

Minister Michael Creed says officials will develop a scheme to support this importation after meeting with the main co-ops this afternoon.

Some farmers say they are at breaking point – while there are reports of some animals starving in parts of the country.

Fianna Fail Deputy Eugene Murphy says the Minister has failed to grasp the gravity of the situation and must step up to the mark and take more concrete action.

Meanwhile, IFA President Joe Healy says Minister Creeds acknowledgement of the extent of the crisis is ‘too little, too late’.

The organisation is calling for an immediate meeting with the Minister to discuss the implementation of a range of further measures to alleviate the crisis.

The Agriculture Minister says the importation of fodder supplies should begin as soon as tomorrow.