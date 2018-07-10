15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Galway TD proposes new legislation to target illegal dumping

By GBFM News
July 10, 2018

Time posted: 1:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Legislation could be in place by the end of the year to target indiscriminate illegal dumping in locations such as the Curragh Line, Headford Road.

That’s according to Independent T.D Noel Grealish who has raised the issue with Environment Minister Denis Naughten.

Deputy Grealish is proposing that vehicles which are caught with illegal waste should be seized by gardaí.

The issue was raised by Fianna Fáil T.D Anne Rabbitte at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee this week. (9/7)

She said she is not satisfied that illegal dumping in places such as Derrew near Killimor is being addressed.

Councillor ‘Moegie’ Maher said that more than 70 thousand euro has been secured to roll out covert cameras at 7 areas in all districts identified as illegal dumping hotspots.

Deputy Grealish, who also attended the JPC meeting said he hopes legislation to seize vehicles which are carrying waste to dump illegally, could be in place by the end of the year.

Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley said that there would be a huge burden on the State to store a lot of vehicles and he feels CCTV is a good deterrent.

Deputy Noel Grealish says illegal dumpers need to be hit where it hurts.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday July 10th 2018
Parts Advisor required at Tony Burke Motors, Ballybritt, Galway
July 10, 2018
County officials to discuss N63 realignment following concerns over project delays
July 10, 2018
Gardai search for driver of car who fled scene after Kiltullagh collision
July 10, 2018
Three people killed on Galway roads in first six months of the year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 10, 2018
Office Angel, Tough Mudder Devil, Unleash your Inner Badass!
July 10, 2018
Galway GAA Golf Classic On July 20th And 21st
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK