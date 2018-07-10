Galway TD proposes new legislation to target illegal dumping

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Legislation could be in place by the end of the year to target indiscriminate illegal dumping in locations such as the Curragh Line, Headford Road.

That’s according to Independent T.D Noel Grealish who has raised the issue with Environment Minister Denis Naughten.

Deputy Grealish is proposing that vehicles which are caught with illegal waste should be seized by gardaí.

The issue was raised by Fianna Fáil T.D Anne Rabbitte at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee this week. (9/7)

She said she is not satisfied that illegal dumping in places such as Derrew near Killimor is being addressed.

Councillor ‘Moegie’ Maher said that more than 70 thousand euro has been secured to roll out covert cameras at 7 areas in all districts identified as illegal dumping hotspots.

Deputy Grealish, who also attended the JPC meeting said he hopes legislation to seize vehicles which are carrying waste to dump illegally, could be in place by the end of the year.

Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley said that there would be a huge burden on the State to store a lot of vehicles and he feels CCTV is a good deterrent.

Deputy Noel Grealish says illegal dumpers need to be hit where it hurts.