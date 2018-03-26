15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD to lobby Garda bosses over Rosmuc staffing issues

By GBFM News
March 26, 2018

Time posted: 12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is to meet with Garda management over what’s being described as a refusal of funding to enable a resident Garda at Rosmuc.

Galway’s Chief Superintendent, Tom Curley had applied for funding to renovate the residence at the Connemara station to make it livable, but was refused the money.

Rosmuc was one of eight Garda stations nationwide last year to lose a permanent garda.

Fianna Fail TD for Galway West, Eamon Ó Cuív says he is actively engaging with Garda management in the hope that funding can be approved.

