Galway Junior Minister hopeful Athenry and Portumna Castles will host civil ceremonies

By GBFM News
March 14, 2018

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Junior Minister is hopeful that civil ceremonies could soon be performed at Athenry and Portumna Castles.

Diaspora Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says similar sites nationwide, such as Kilkenny Castle and The Ceide Fields Visitor Centre in Co. Mayo, are hugely popular venues.

He’s now working with OPW Minister Kevin Boxer Moran to have both Athenry and Portumna Castle included in the list of approved venues for civil ceremonies.

Junior Minister Cannon says East Galway is currently lacking in options and locals have a huge affinity with both areas and their rich heritage

