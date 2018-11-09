15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD grills minister in Dail over top ups for CLÁR funding

By GBFM News
November 9, 2018

Time posted: 5:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has grilled a Government Minister in the Dáil over the need to reintroduce top-up funding for group water and sewerage schemes under the CLÁR programme.

The matter was raised by Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv – who was yesterday sacked from his frontbench position as Fianna Fail spokesperson for rural affairs.

The CLÁR programme provides funding for small-scale infrastructure projects in disadvantaged rural areas that have experienced depopulation.

The scheme was effectively closed to new applications in 2010 – but was re-launched by the Government in 2016.

However, a ‘top-up’ scheme previously operated under the programme has not been re-introduced.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy O’ Cuiv asked Minister Michael Ring to reinstate top-up funding for group water and sewerage schemes.

Speaking in response, Minister for Rural and Community Affairs Michael Ring admitted the scheme does need reviewing.

