Galway TD grills minister in Dail over top ups for CLÁR funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has grilled a Government Minister in the Dáil over the need to reintroduce top-up funding for group water and sewerage schemes under the CLÁR programme.

The matter was raised by Galway West Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv – who was yesterday sacked from his frontbench position as Fianna Fail spokesperson for rural affairs.

The CLÁR programme provides funding for small-scale infrastructure projects in disadvantaged rural areas that have experienced depopulation.

The scheme was effectively closed to new applications in 2010 – but was re-launched by the Government in 2016.

However, a ‘top-up’ scheme previously operated under the programme has not been re-introduced.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy O’ Cuiv asked Minister Michael Ring to reinstate top-up funding for group water and sewerage schemes.

Speaking in response, Minister for Rural and Community Affairs Michael Ring admitted the scheme does need reviewing.