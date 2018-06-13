15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD demands Government ramp up recruitment to Rural Social Scheme

By GBFM News
June 13, 2018

Time posted: 3:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Despite the expansion of the Rural Social Scheme in recent months, the Government appears to be making no real effort to fill the spaces.

That’s according to Galway West Fianna Fail Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, who says he’s extremely concerned by the low uptake.

Earlier this year, it was announced that several hundred additional spaces would be offered across the country, bringing the total to 3, 350.

However, Deputy O’ Cuiv says the number of those on the RSS has expanded by just 22 people nationwide since then.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 4…

