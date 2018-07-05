Galway TD demands assurance from Taoiseach on ‘squeezed middle’ in upcoming budget

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has demanded an assurance from the Taoiseach that the ‘squeezed middle’ will be looked after in the upcoming budget.

Speaking in the Dáil, Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish said the people of middle Ireland bear the biggest tax burden and receive the least help from the state.

He told Leo Varadkar that the people he himself describes as those ‘who get up early in the morning’ are being ignored by the Government.

The Independent Deputy told the chamber that they’re the people who carried Ireland through the recession and recognition is needed.

Speaking in response, the Taoiseach outlined how increased spending in public services and infrastructure will be the top priority.

He said these measures will benefit everyone in Irish society no matter what their standing.

However, Leo Varadkar did concede that there is ‘real unfairness’ in Ireland’s tax system at present – a situation he will seek to address.