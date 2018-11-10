15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD criticises Governments use of term ‘shovel ready’

By GBFM News
November 10, 2018

Time posted: 1:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has criticised the Government’s use of the term ‘shovel-ready’ when describing projects seeking funding.

The issue was raised by Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv, who drew attention to long-running plans for a pier on Inis Oirr that was approved in 2016.

The Galway West Deputy noted that while the project is apparently ‘shovel-ready’ since then, works have yet to begin.

The issue arose during a Dáil debate on funding approved for projects under the Rural Rengeration and Development Fund.

Fianna Fail Deputy O Cuiv says the term ‘shovel ready’ is over-used and has become meaningless.

To hear more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…

