Alan Murphy

Galway TD calls for urgent action on children’s hospital waiting lists

By GBFM News
February 19, 2018

Time posted: 3:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway East TD is urging the Health Minister to take immediate action, as over 8,500 children wait over a year and a half for a hospital appointment.

Fianna Fáil deputy Anne Rabbitte says she’s outraged by the latest outpatient figures, which reveal that over 52,000 children are currently on waiting lists across Ireland.

15,000 are waiting more than a year to be called.

Deputy Rabbitte says action needs to be taken immediately so high priority paediatric cases can be identified in a timely manner.

