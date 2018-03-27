15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Galway TD calls for review of Rural Social Scheme

By GBFM News
March 27, 2018

Time posted: 9:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is calling for a review of the rules surrounding the Rural Social Scheme.

The Rural Social Scheme is aimed at low-income farmers and fishermen and women who are in receipt of social welfare payments.

They carry out work in local communities including village enhancement, environmental maintenance, social support and care-taking of local facilities.

However, Deputy Anne Rabbitte believes the rules surrounding the RSS are far too strict and are leading to cases of social exclusion.

She’s calling for the scrapping of a current rule which sets a limit of six years for those participating on the scheme.

Fianna Fail Deputy Rabbitte says it’s vital that the value of the social element of the programme is not forgotten.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
