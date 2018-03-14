15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Galway TD calls on Government to release communications unit files to PAC

By GBFM News
March 14, 2018

Time posted: 4:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is asking the Government to release documents on its Strategic Communications Unit to the Public Accounts Committee.

PAC member Deputy Catherine Connolly told the latest sitting there are many outstanding questions over its operation – but few answers.

During the debate, Fianna Fail TD Shane Cassells suggested the unit is overseeing an era in which the state can buy the news.

Deputy Connolly warned that the PAC must be very careful in talking about any alleged misuse of public funds for political purposes.

It’s after Leo Varadkar last week announced that a review into the work of the SCU would be conducted by Ireland’s top civil servant.

Deputy Connolly said documents should be made available to support the Government’s claims on the cost and operation of the unit.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
