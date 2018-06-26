Galway TD calls for radical improvement of local rail services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has called on Iarnród Éireann to radically improve commuter rail services in Galway.

Fianna Fáil TD for Galway West Éamon Ó Cuív says services need to be maximised in order to maintain growing passenger numbers and encourage further growth.

According to the Galway West TD, the construction of a passing loop between Galway and Athenry would provide for a reliable commuter service to depart every 20 minutes.

If coupled with a small station at Ballyloughane or Doughiska, Deputy Ó Cuív argues the commuter service could be an effective part of tackling Galway’s traffic problems.

