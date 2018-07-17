15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway TD calls for greater investment in health infrastructure for the West

By GBFM News
July 17, 2018

Time posted: 11:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The West of Ireland is the ‘poor first cousin’ of the East coast when it comes to investment in health infrastructure.

That’s according to Galway East Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte who says the emergency department at UHG is not fit for purpose.

She says waiting times at the A&E unit for people aged over 75 is not acceptable.

A team has been appointed to design the new emergency unit, as part of the HSE’s vision to deliver a new 7-storey building with a rooftop plant room.

However, the project will be carried out in phases – and will take up to five years to complete.

More at 12

