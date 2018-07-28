Galway TD calls for greater consultation on local bus services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the National Transport Authority to carry out consultations with local people when introducing new bus timetables.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv is pointing to recent timetable changes along the Galway to Mayo corridor – which has increased travel time for many passengers.

He says those travelling between Galway and Cong are now experiencing significantly increased journey times due to a bus change in Headford.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says while additional services are welcome, the changes were introduced without proper consultation with locals.

