Results of the Connemara Chamber Community Survey

Share story:

Results of the Connemara Chamber Community Survey: This Thursday we broadcast live from The Woodfield Hotel in the heart of Clifden. John Morley on Galway Talks will invite members of the Connemara Chambers and members of the wider Connemara community to discuss the results of a recent community survey. Tune in from 9am on Thursday 16th May.

The Connemara Chamber conducted this survey to identify the concerns of the community regarding the future of the Connemara area. The Chamber has focused on the three main issues that are affecting the local people and businesses in the region: Housing, Planning and Transport Issues. These issues are regularly being brought to the Chamber’s attention and the response rate from the survey identifies the need for action. Gathering data and the views of the local people will give a better picture of the situation in our community, which will advise us on how best to proceed with these issue. The survey was not carried out to target any political representatives, Galway County Council or any departments involved in the aforementioned issues, it was solely for the people of Connemara.

HOUSING



· The lack of properties available to rent or buy is putting huge stress on local people.

· Both social and affordable housing is required immediately.

· Locals are being priced out of the housing market.

· Staffing issues for businesses are evident due to the lack of accommodation for employees.

PLANNING

· A large number of people living and working in the region are unable to secure planning permission, many on family lands.

· Local people want to be able to build their own house in their own area.

ACCESSIBILITY TO CONNEMARA

· Galway Outer Bypass is essential for timely accessibility to and from Connemara.

· Further upgrades are required on the N59, similar to the Maam Cross to Bunakill section and the Moycullen Bypass.

AGING/DECLINING PERMANENT POLULATION

· While figures will show that the population numbers have rose in recent years, the number of permanent people living in the Connemara area is continuing to decline.

The Chamber are very thankfully for the support of our local political representatives who engage with us on an ongoing basis. Our engagement with Galway County Council regarding the issues in the survey and for the future plans of the area have been very informative and progressive. Mr Liam Conneally, Chief Executive of Galway County Council and his team of Directors have been very approachable and considerate with their time over the past few months.