Galway T.D. calls for changes to farm inspection procedures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Agriculture is being urged to change its inspection procedure for the single farm payments scheme.

Galway East T.D Sean Canney says once an inspection is carried out, any penalties issued are automatically imposed on the farmer.

He argues that no time is allocated for the farmer to take corrective action.

The Independent T.D is urging the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed to allow a 30 day period following an investigation, for the farmer to rectify any problems.

Deputy Canney says the inspections should be about improving farms rather than penalising farmers, hear more from him at 12…