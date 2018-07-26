15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Galway T.D. calls for changes to farm inspection procedures

By GBFM News
July 26, 2018

Time posted: 11:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Agriculture is being urged to change its inspection procedure for the single farm payments scheme.

Galway East T.D Sean Canney says once an inspection is carried out, any penalties issued are automatically imposed on the farmer.

He argues that no time is allocated for the farmer to take corrective action.

The Independent T.D is urging the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed to allow a 30 day period following an investigation, for the farmer to rectify any problems.

Deputy Canney says the inspections should be about improving farms rather than penalising farmers, hear more from him at 12…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Countdown Continues To 2018 Loughrea Triathlon Festival – The Interviews – Tomás Mangan
July 26, 2018
39 thousand Galway households reliant on State intervention for broadband
July 26, 2018
Number of allegations against Galway Gardai falls significantly
July 26, 2018
80 per cent of Galway businesses say traffic congestion has negative effect on business

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 26, 2018
Countdown Continues To 2018 Loughrea Triathlon Festival – The Interviews – Tomás Mangan
July 26, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK