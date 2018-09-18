Galway Swimmer To Represent Ireland In Poland This Weekend

Following a National Halliwick Swimming Gala, John Kelly from Cregmore has been selected to compete in an International gala in the city of Krakow in Poland starting on Saturday next. John is the only Galway swimmer chosen to represent Ireland on the Six Strong Team with the other five from Kerry.

Before Christmas 2011, John suffered a stroke and as a result was unable to return to work in Loughrea garda station. He has always enjoyed swimming as a hobby and with the help of the Halliwick Concept approach. he has been enabled to return to swimming even tho he only has the use of one arm and one leg. (His speech was also affected by the stroke and he is non-verbal).

He has been coached by Shane O’Connor of Octopus SC at Kingfisher NUIG and Kilcornan pool Clarenbridge John is a member of the Octopus Swimming club, Galway. The other members of the club are very proud of his achievements to date and congratulate him. Mary Arrigan-Langan from The Octopus Swimming Club spoke to John on Over The Line on Monday Night. John first asked her about the Halliwick Concept.