Alan Murphy

Galway students urged to be cautious when booking accommodation

By GBFM News
August 13, 2018

Time posted: 1:23 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway Students’ Union is urging students to be cautious before committing to private accommodation with Leaving Cert results and CAO offers due in the next few days.

The Students’ Union says housing for students has been an issue in the past and it’s important that students don’t rush into signing a lease or a contract.

SU President Megan Reilly says they’ve released guidelines for booking accommodation which they are urging students to follow. Tune in at 2 to hear Megan outline some of the guidelines…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
